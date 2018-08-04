Twins' Fernando Rodney: Locks down 23rd save
Rodney struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Royals.
The veteran closer made quick work of things, throwing eight of 11 pitches for strikes, which was likely a relief (pun very much intended) for the hardy fans who stuck around through nearly two-and-a-half hours worth of rain delays. Rodney's 3.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and six blown saves in 29 chances are far from elite, but unless he gets sent to a contender in a post-deadline waiver deal, the 41-year-old should at least be a steady source of saves for the rest of the season.
