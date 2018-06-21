Twins' Fernando Rodney: Nabs 16th save
Rodney tossed a perfect ninth for his 16th save Wednesday against the Twins.
Rodney tossed 11 pitches in the tidy save, his 13th in a row dating back to April 28. In that span, Rodney owns a 1.53 ERA and 0.91 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings, showing he's still got it even at 41 years old. That said, he has now appeared on consecutive nights and the Twins play an afternoon game Thursday, so there's a good chance he's unavailable even if a save chance pops up in the series finisher.
