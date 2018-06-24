Rodney threw a perfect ninth inning and struck out all three batters he faced in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

In his last five outing, Rodney has allowed just one hit in 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out nine batters in the process. He's now 17-for-20 in save chances with a 2.73 ERA on the year. After a 4.12 ERA in 183.1 innings from 2015-2017, the 41-year-old has turned back the clock and has one again become a reliable, full-time closer.