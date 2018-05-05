Twins' Fernando Rodney: Notches fourth save Friday
Rodney pitched a hitless ninth inning Friday in a win over the White Sox, earning the save while striking out one and walking zero.
Over his last four outings, Rodney has allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks across four innings, bringing his ERA down to 4.22. He is 4-for-7 in save chances, and has given up 13 hits in 10.2 innings. Rodney has allowed five walks and struck out 11, and currently sports a .344 BABIP. While somewhat unpredictable, Rodney holds the closer role in Minnesota.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...