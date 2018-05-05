Rodney pitched a hitless ninth inning Friday in a win over the White Sox, earning the save while striking out one and walking zero.

Over his last four outings, Rodney has allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks across four innings, bringing his ERA down to 4.22. He is 4-for-7 in save chances, and has given up 13 hits in 10.2 innings. Rodney has allowed five walks and struck out 11, and currently sports a .344 BABIP. While somewhat unpredictable, Rodney holds the closer role in Minnesota.