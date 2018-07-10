Rodney allowed a hit and a walk but still finished a scoreless ninth for his 20th save Monday against the Royals.

Rodney has saved all three chances he has faced since blowing a pair of saves June 28 and July 2, but he has now allowed two baserunners in three consecutive outings. Even when he's successful of late, Rodney can't make it easy. He owns a 3.06 ERA with less than a week to go until the break.