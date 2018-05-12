Rodney got the save against the Angels on Friday, giving up one hit without a walk or a strikeout in a clean ninth inning to close out the Twins' 5-4 victory.

It was the sixth save of the year for the veteran and his third straight appearance where he has managed to close out a game with a drama-free effort. He does have three blown saves to his name already this season but his strong pitching of late should give him a firm grasp on the role in Minnesota, at least for the time being.