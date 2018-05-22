Twins' Fernando Rodney: Reaches double-digit saves
Rodney tossed a perfect ninth for his 10th save Monday against Detroit.
Rodney has recorded saves in eight straight opportunities since blowing three in a row in April and putting his job in jeopardy. Now, though, with a 2.70 ERA and a scoreless streak that has lasted him all of May, Rodney is sitting pretty as Minnesota's closer.
