Rodney allowed one hit and walked two batters while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 22nd save of the season Thursday against the Red Sox.

As he is apt to do, Rodney made things interesting by loading the bases with two outs prior to striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the game. Despite a shaky 1.35 WHIP, Rodney is 22-for-27 in save chances this season, good enough for the sixth highest mark in the American League.