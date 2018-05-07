Rodney pitched a clean ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season Sunday against the White Sox.

Since blowing three consecutive saves, Rodney has settled in and now successfully recorded three save opportunities in a row without allowing a baserunner. While his job isn't among the most secure in the league, there have been no talks of him being moved out of the closer role.

