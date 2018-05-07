Twins' Fernando Rodney: Records fifth save
Rodney pitched a clean ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season Sunday against the White Sox.
Since blowing three consecutive saves, Rodney has settled in and now successfully recorded three save opportunities in a row without allowing a baserunner. While his job isn't among the most secure in the league, there have been no talks of him being moved out of the closer role.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....