Twins' Fernando Rodney: Records second save
Rodney allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Astros.
Rodney got his second save of the season Tuesday and avoided any major danger by allowing only a single to J.D. Davis. Rodney remains locked into the closer's role in Minnesota and should continue to rack up saves.
