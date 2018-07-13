Rodney recorded the final two outs without allowing a baserunner while striking out one to record his 21st save Thursday against the Rays.

Rodney entered the game after Ryan Pressly loaded the bases in the ninth inning. With the tying run at the plate Rodney retired the final two batters of the game without issue -- one via strikeout and the other groundball. While he has blown five saves this season, Rodney is locked into the Twins closer role and has shown no signs of being removed unless he is dealt prior to the July 31 trade deadline.