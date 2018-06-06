Twins' Fernando Rodney: Secures 13th save
Rodney earned his 13th save with a clean ninth inning during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, recording one strikeout.
Rodney has allowed only six hits and one run over his last 14 outings, and has converted 11 straight saves. The 41-year-old is 13-for-16 in save opportunities and now has a 2.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched.
