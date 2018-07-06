Twins' Fernando Rodney: Secures 18th save
Rodney fired a perfect ninth inning to earn his 18th save Thursday, striking out two in the 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Rodney had blown his last two save opportunities, walking two batters and allowing four hits over those two innings. He's now 18-for-23 in save chances this season with a 3.07 ERA and a firm grasp on the closer role in Minnesota. He's not the most consistent, but Rodney should continue being a productive fantasy asset.
