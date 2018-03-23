Twins' Fernando Rodney: Showing strikeout ability this spring
Rodney gave up one run with two hits in an inning to take the loss in Thursday's spring training defeat to the Yankees. He has a 4.50 ERA but six strikeouts in six innings this spring. He's set to begin the season as Minnesota's closer.
Despite giving up three runs in six innings this spring, Rodney looks ready for the season with six strikeouts and no walks. He'll try to repeat his success in Arizona last year where he had 39 saves in 45 chances with a 10.6 K/9. However, he may have a shorter leash with Minnesota as setup man Addison Reed is capable of taking over closer duties.
