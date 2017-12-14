Rodney reached a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Twins on Thursday, Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports.

Rodney's deal offers incentives that could bring the value up to $6 million, as the 40-year-old will move on to his ninth different major-league team since breaking into the big leagues in 2005 with Detroit. During this past season with the Diamondbacks, Rodney posted a 4.23 ERA and collected 39 saves, which ranked in the top five of the MLB, and were his most since recording 48 in 2014. Moving forward, he will be the primary closer in Minnesota for this upcoming campaign, and could very well wind up earning a similar number of saves given the opportunity.