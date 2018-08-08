Rodney struck out a pair while working around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 25th save of the season Tuesday against the Indians.

Rodney allowed the tying run to reach base to lead off the inning, but he responded by retiring the next three he faced to close out the victory. He threw 11 of 17 pitches for strikes and recorded multiple punchouts for the third time in his last six appearances. Rodney's ERA is down to 3.09 for the season, but his 1.40 WHIP indicates that he could still run into some bumpy outings from time to time. That said, his 25 saves rank fifth among American League closers.