Rodney threw a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation in Wednsday's win at Pittsburgh. He had two strikeouts but gave up two hits.

Rodney entered the game with a four-run lead. It was an encouraging outing after he took the loss in his last outing by allowing a walk-off home run. Rodney looks set as Minnesota's closer, but he may have a shorter leash than last year in Arizona as setup man Addison Reed is capable of taking over closer duties.