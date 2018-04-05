Twins' Fernando Rodney: Throws scoreless ninth inning
Rodney threw a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation in Wednsday's win at Pittsburgh. He had two strikeouts but gave up two hits.
Rodney entered the game with a four-run lead. It was an encouraging outing after he took the loss in his last outing by allowing a walk-off home run. Rodney looks set as Minnesota's closer, but he may have a shorter leash than last year in Arizona as setup man Addison Reed is capable of taking over closer duties.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Gives up walkoff homer•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Showing strikeout ability this spring•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Will close despite Reed signing•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Signs with Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects win in relief Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects 39th save Friday•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...