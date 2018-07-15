Twins' Fernando Rodney: Used in unconventional role versus Rays
Rodney retired both batters he faced with one strikeout during Sunday's outing against the Rays.
Rodney's outing was hardly notable aside from the fact that he was used in the fifth inning, after starter Fernando Romero faltered. His deployment seems even more odd considering the team coughed up a lead in the ninth inning before winning the game in extras. Despite this development, Rodney still seems to have a solid grasp on the team's closer role heading into the All-Star break.
