Twins' Fernando Rodney: Will close despite Reed signing
Rodney will serve as the Twins' closer at the start of the 2018 season, despite the fact that the team signed Addison Reed on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Few would argue that Rodney is a better reliever than Reed, but Rodney thrives off taking the ball in the ninth inning, whereas Reed has worked as a setup man for the majority of his career. That said, Rodney's leash in the closer role will likely be a bit shorter now that the Twins have another highly-capable high-leverage arm on board.
