Romero (back) was activated off the minor-league injured list Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Romero landed on the IL on June 21 with a lower-back strain but is able to rejoin Triple-A Rochester after a few weeks on the shelf. The 24-year-old has a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 29 innings with the Red Wings this season.

