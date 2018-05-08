Twins' Fernando Romero: Adds six more shutout innings in second start
Romero (2-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts through six innings to earn the victory Monday over the Cardinals.
Romero has now opened his career with an amazing 11.2 scoreless innings after leaving the Cardinals utterly baffled. The rookie induced seven groundballs and 14 swinging strikes. His slider was vicious, drawing six of those 14 whiffs on just 24 offerings. The only possible quibble with Romero's first two starts could be his control -- he has six walks and a hit-by-pitch thus far, and eventually a lineup will make him pay for the free passes. But thus far, Romero is looking like the addition to their starting rotation that the Twins so desperately needed. Entering Monday's contest, the Twins ranked 22nd in the league with a 4.53 ERA, so expect them to ride Romero's hot hand as far as it will take them. He'll likely make his third career start Sunday against the Angels.
