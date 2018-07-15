Twins' Fernando Romero: Announced as Sunday's starter
Romero will start Sunday against the Rays, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Romero has a solid but unspectacular 4.38 in 51.1 innings for the Twins this season, though his 2.04 ERA in 39.2 innings for Triple-A Rochester is quite good. Aaron Slegers will hit the disabled list with shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move.
