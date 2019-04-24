Twins' Fernando Romero: Back up from minors
The Twins recalled Romero from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Romero will be up with the big club for the second time this season after he previously made a two-inning appearance in relief over the weekend while serving as the Twins' 26th man in their doubleheader with the Orioles. Minnesota also recalled Kohl Stewart from Rochester to make the start Wednesday, but since it's unlikely he'll be asked to work deep into the contest, Romero could be called upon to cover a couple of innings out of the bullpen.
