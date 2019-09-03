Romero was recalled by the Twins on Tuesday.

Romero received sporadic opportunities with the Twins early in the season but has been in the minors since mid-June. He recorded a 7.88 ERA and a 2.12 WHIP in eight innings in the majors but owns a more respectable 4.37 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 57.2 innings for Triple-A Rochester.

