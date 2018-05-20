Twins' Fernando Romero: Comes away with no-decision Saturday
Romero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.
The matchup against fellow rookie phenom Freddy Peralta fizzled as neither pitcher put together a particularly impressive outing, but Romero's performance was the better of the two. The 23-year-old now has a 1.66 ERA and 22:11 K:BB through his first 21.2 big-league innings, and after a couple of no-decisions Romero will look to get back in the win column Friday in Seattle.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Fans six in five innings•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Adds six more shutout innings in second start•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Dazzles in big-league debut•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Officially promoted•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Scheduled to make MLB debut Wednesday•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Racks up 10 strikeouts Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...