Romero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

The matchup against fellow rookie phenom Freddy Peralta fizzled as neither pitcher put together a particularly impressive outing, but Romero's performance was the better of the two. The 23-year-old now has a 1.66 ERA and 22:11 K:BB through his first 21.2 big-league innings, and after a couple of no-decisions Romero will look to get back in the win column Friday in Seattle.