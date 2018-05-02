Romero (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, throwing 5.2 shutout innings while striking out five and allowing four hits and three walks against the Blue Jays.

With the struggling Phil Hughes demoted to bullpen duty, Romero made the most of his big-league debut. The 23-year-old had worked to a 2.57 ERA in four appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Rochester and has proven to be a reliable source of strikeouts at all levels in the minors. He hasn't officially been tabbed for another start, but it'd stand to reason Romero would get another turn through after Wednesday's outing. He's currently lined up to take on Cardinals on Monday.