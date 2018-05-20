Romero struck out two and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

The matchup against fellow rookie phenom Freddy Peralta fizzled as neither pitcher put together a particularly impressive outing, but Romero's performance was the better of the two. The 23-year-old now has a 1.66 ERA and 22:11 K:BB through his first 21.2 big-league innings, and after a couple of no-decisions Romero will look to get back in the win column Friday in Seattle.