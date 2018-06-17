Romero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-3 win over Cleveland, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over four innings while striking out one.

The right-hander left the game with a 5-3 lead, but he was getting hit hard when he got the hook, as three of the six hits against him went for extra bases, including first-inning homers by Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez -- the first time in his brief big-league career Romero's served up multiple home runs in the same game. He'll carry a 4.17 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Rangers.