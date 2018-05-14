Romero gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

He wasn't particularly efficient with his pitches, throwing 92 pitches (56 strikes) in just five innings. Limiting runs and hits while failing to go particularly deep into games is something of an art for Romero, who has given up just one run with 20 strikeouts through 16.2 innings, giving up almost as many walks (nine) as hits (11). He has his flaws, but his ability to miss bats and limit quality contact should continue to make him useful in the majority of leagues. Romero is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Brewers.