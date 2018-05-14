Twins' Fernando Romero: Fans six in five innings
Romero gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.
He wasn't particularly efficient with his pitches, throwing 92 pitches (56 strikes) in just five innings. Limiting runs and hits while failing to go particularly deep into games is something of an art for Romero, who has given up just one run with 20 strikeouts through 16.2 innings, giving up almost as many walks (nine) as hits (11). He has his flaws, but his ability to miss bats and limit quality contact should continue to make him useful in the majority of leagues. Romero is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Brewers.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Adds six more shutout innings in second start•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Dazzles in big-league debut•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Officially promoted•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Scheduled to make MLB debut Wednesday•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Racks up 10 strikeouts Sunday•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Sent to Rochester•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...