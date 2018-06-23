Romero (3-3) got the loss against the Rangers on Friday, yielding four earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two as the Twins eventually fell 8-1.

Romero only missed a quality start by one earned run in this start, but he ended up getting dealt his third defeat of the season as the Twins offense couldn't muster up much support against Texas starter Mike Minor and the Rangers bullpen. Overall, Romero has cooled following a hot start to the season, with his 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB all representing respectable but unspectacular numbers. He remains an enticing talent, however, and he'll get a favorable matchup in his next trip to the mound in a road matchup against the White Sox next Thursday.