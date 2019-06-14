Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

After just one day back with the Twins, Romero finds himself returning to Triple-A Rochester. With the Twins leading 10-1 in the eighth inning Thursday, the 24-year-old got his chance to pitch, but gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while failing to record an out. The Twins called up Zack Littell in a corresponding move in an effort to bolster their bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories