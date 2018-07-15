Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's outing against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Romero surfaced in the big leagues for a spot start after Aaron Slegers (shoulder) landed on the disabled list. Romero was knocked around for four runs on 10 hits while striking out one across 4.1 innings, and although he didn't factor into the decision, the Twins ended up winning 11-7 in extra innings. The 23-year-old right-hander has posted a 4.69 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 55.2 innings with Minnesota this season.