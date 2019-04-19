Romero will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 26th player in Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Romero had a chance to open the season with an impact role in Minnesota's bullpen, but was instead optioned to Triple-A at the end of spring training. The 24-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings to begin the season at Rochester.