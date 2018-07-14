Twins' Fernando Romero: Likely to start Sunday
Romero could get the start Sunday against the Rays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Romero was sent to Triple-A Rochester on June 23 after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 39.2 innings with the big club. Since getting demoted, the 23-year-old right-hander has been on a tear with the Red Wings, putting him in line for a spot start.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Back on track at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Optioned to minors•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Gets third loss of season•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Early exit in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Earns third win•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Quality start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...