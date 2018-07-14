Romero could get the start Sunday against the Rays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Romero was sent to Triple-A Rochester on June 23 after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 39.2 innings with the big club. Since getting demoted, the 23-year-old right-hander has been on a tear with the Red Wings, putting him in line for a spot start.