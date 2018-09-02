Romero will not join the Twins' expanded roster in September because he's approaching his innings limit, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The hurler has compiled 133.1 frames between Triple-A Rochester and the majors. Romero has compiled a 4.69 ERA in 55.2 innings (11 starts) in the latter but won't get a chance to make a better impression until the 2019 season, when he could compete for a rotation spot in spring training. Despite underwhelming command indicators (7.3 K/9, 3.1 BB/9), Romero, who turns 24 in December, could provide at least occasional mixed-league fantasy value if he can lock down a 2019 starting gig.