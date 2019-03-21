Romero will be used in a multi-inning role to begin the season and is unlikely to close games, MLB.com reports. "I don't know that we were viewing him as the back-end guy right at the outset," said chief baseball officer Derek Falvey.

Romero has had two poor outings in a row as he gave up four runs while retiring two batters with two walks Wednesday. It sounds like he'll still make the 25-man roster, but it's still possible he could begin the season in the minors. While he may not be the closer initially, he still has upside to take over the role later this season after the Twins moved him to the bullpen this spring.