Romero will move to the bullpen this season, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A conversion to relief was rumored earlier in the offseason and confirmed by new manager Rocco Baldelli on Saturday. Romero impressed in his first five starts of his rookie campaign last season but finished with an unimpressive 4.69 ERA in 11 starts. The 24-year-old has the classic characteristics of a player who could thrive after such a move, as he owns a big fastball and a good slider but lacks feel for a third pitch and has mediocre command. If he makes a smooth adjustment, he could become an important high-leverage reliever in Minnesota as soon as this season.