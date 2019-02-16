Twins' Fernando Romero: Officially moving to bullpen
Romero will move to the bullpen this season, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
A conversion to relief was rumored earlier in the offseason and confirmed by new manager Rocco Baldelli on Saturday. Romero impressed in his first five starts of his rookie campaign last season but finished with an unimpressive 4.69 ERA in 11 starts. The 24-year-old has the classic characteristics of a player who could thrive after such a move, as he owns a big fastball and a good slider but lacks feel for a third pitch and has mediocre command. If he makes a smooth adjustment, he could become an important high-leverage reliever in Minnesota as soon as this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst