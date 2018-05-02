Twins' Fernando Romero: Officially promoted
Romero was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Romero will make his way to the majors prior to his debut start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old owns a cumulative 2.83 ERA and 314:102 K:BB in his six seasons with the Twins' minor-league affiliates.
