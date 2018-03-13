Romero was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Romero had an impressive spring training by throwing eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Romero performed well at Double-A last season (3.53 ERA, 8.04 K/9), so he should move up to Triple-A early this season. He's a candidate for the major league rotation or bullpen later this summer.