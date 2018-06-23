Twins' Fernando Romero: Optioned to minors
Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Romero's 4.38 ERA is perfectly adequate, though he'd struggled over his last two starts, allowing seven runs in 10 innings while striking out just five batters. He'll have a good chance to return to the rotation at some point later in the season.
