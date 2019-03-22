Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota management talked about Romero all spring as in their plans as an impact reliever, but he had two poor spring outings in a row and has a 8.38 ERA this spring training. It could be a short stint in the minors as he was one of the few relievers in camp with minor league options. It will also be interesting to see if the Twins keep Romero in the bullpen in Rochester.

