Romero was placed on the minor-league injured list Friday with a lower-back strain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester last week after a one-day stint in the majors and apparently suffered the injury when he fired 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the 24-year-old will be eligible to be activated next Thursday.