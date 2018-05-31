Romero (2-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Twins fell 11-8 to the Royals, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk over only 1.2 innings while striking out one.

The rookie lasted only 52 pitches, throwing 35 for strikes, and his ERA more than doubled as a result of the disastrous outing, jumping from 1.88 to 4.15. Romero will try to shake off his first poor start in the majors when he next takes the mound Tuesday at home against the White Sox.