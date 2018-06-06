Romero allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings with four strikeouts, but took a no decision in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He did not issue a walk.

Romero rebounded with a quality start Tuesday after allowing eight runs over 1.2 innings during his last start against the Royals. Aside from the blow-up performance, the 23-year-old has been effective on the mound, allowing only nine runs (eight earned) over 34.2 innings across his six other starts. Romero is next scheduled to face the Angels on Sunday.