Twins' Fernando Romero: Racks up 10 strikeouts Sunday
Romero struck out 10 and gave up one run on two hits and two walks over 6.2 innings for Rochester in the club's 1-0 loss to Columbus on Sunday.
Romero has made the jump from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A look easy, as the right-hander has supplied a 1.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 16 innings through his first three outings with Rochester. The 23-year-old should continue to pile up strikeouts at a high clip in the high minors thanks to a mid-to-high-90s fastball, but he'll probably need to show better command with his slider and changeup before earning a promotion to the big club.
