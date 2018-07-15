Romero was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays.

Romero assumed the rotation and active roster spot of Aaron Slegers (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old right-hander previously made 10 starts for Minnesota earlier in the season, producing a 4.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 51.1 innings. Romero could stick around as the big club's fifth starter until one of Slegers or Ervin Santana (finger) is ready to return from the DL.