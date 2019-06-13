Romero was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

It's encouraging to see Romero back with the Twins, as he showed promise in his last stint in the majors, allowing four hits and no runs in five appearances with eight strikeouts at the beginning of May. Since then, he's been inconsistent with Triple-A Rochester, posting an ERA of 6.06 in 16.1 innings pitched, although he carries a 15:66 K:BB during that time. The 24-year-old will most likely be used in low-leverage situations and could find himself back in the minors if the Twins opt to bring back Adalberto Mejia (calf) once he's eligible to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories