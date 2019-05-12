Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Romero didn't take the mound during either game of the twin bill, but heads back to Rochester to make room for Willians Astudillo's return from a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has a 5.63 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 8 major-league innings this season.