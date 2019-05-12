Twins' Fernando Romero: Returns to minors
Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Romero didn't take the mound during either game of the twin bill, but heads back to Rochester to make room for Willians Astudillo's return from a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has a 5.63 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 8 major-league innings this season.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Back up from minors•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Joining Twins for doubleheader•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Not viewed as closer•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Struggles in Sunday's spring outing•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Strong spring as reliever•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...