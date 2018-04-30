Twins' Fernando Romero: Scheduled to make MLB debut Wednesday
Romero will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Romero is off to a hot start with Triple-A Rochester, producing a 2.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings for the Red Wings. The pitching prospect will replace Phil Hughes in the rotation for now, making his major-league debut against Marcus Stroman and Toronto on Wednesday. Romero has moved quickly through the Twins' organization due to a solid strikeout rate and the ability to keep the ball in the park, so he's worth a look in deeper leagues if he shows well in his first cup of coffee with the big-league club.
