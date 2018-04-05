Romero will open the year at Triple-A Rochester, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

It was previously reported that he was optioned to Double-A, but it makes more sense that the Twins are assigning him to the highest level of the minors. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 125 innings at Double-A last season. As a member of the 40-man roster, it would not be surprising if he reached the majors this season, particularly if the Twins are willing to move him to a relief role.